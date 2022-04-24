BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Before Mike Tucci embarked on a career as a financial advisor, he served 23 years in the Air Force. He kept aircraft flying, including helicopters -- that's right -- Air Force choppers -- that were needed at critical times.
"A lot of people are confused and don't realize Air Force has helicopters," Mike says. "We maintain our own fleet of helicopters and rotary wing aircraft for our specific mission sets."
Mike was a crew chief for the Air Force's version of the Blackhawk helicopter, including three deployments during the War on Terror.
"I helped ensure safe operation safe aircraft for special operations and combat search and rescue," he says. "The deployments were all great. You get real tight, real close with people while you're while you're out there and create great lifelong friends."
In 2016, Mike made a big switch to supervising the maintenance of B-52's at Barksdale Air Force Base.
"Once you're at that level, maintenance is maintenance. People are jobbing and trying to do the best they can do at all times," Mike said.
The Air Force had one more assignment for Mike -- in Florida -- before he retired. And the man from Allentown, Pennsylvania decided to come back to Bossier.
"The community is great. People are great. There's a lot to do in the area. You get involved with community and it's it just it became home feels like home."
So Mike is leading a new operation -- Operation Clean the Bossier Strip -- this coming Saturday, April 30. It'll start at his VFW Post, just off East Texas Street at 1004 Jeter Street. It'll start at 10 a.m.
"We're going to spend a few hours just going down and picking up trash, keeping our area more presentable, taking ownership of it. Keep Bossier beautiful, keep Louisiana beautiful," Mike explained.
And VFW Post 4588 is asking anyone to come out and join the effort.
"We're going to have gloves, pickups, buckets, trash bags, everything else. We've got a dedicated team here at the VFW, who've got everything they're prepared. We just need some manpower."
Then all the volunteers are invited to come back to the VFW post for a hamburger cookout.
"We'll do some fellowship and get to meet and greet everybody and make some new friendships," Mike says.
Mike is an adviser at First Command in Bossier City. They help service members and their families plan for financial security.