MINDEN, La – People who live in this community know Carl Thompson. He's the deputy assessor of Webster Parish.
What many outside of Minden may not know is that Thompson dedicated nearly 36 years to serving his country. The quality that comes to mind after spending time with Thompson is humility.
“Well, I come from a military family,” Thompson said. “My uncle was a P51 (Mustang) pilot. He was credited with shooting down the last German plane in WWII with the 8th Air Force.”
Thompson is also a student of Minden's military history.
“This is George Turner. George was WWII Veteran,” said Thompson, pointing to a portrait of Turner hanging in the city’s American Legion hall.
The wall contains the pictures of those who have served as commander of the post. Thompson himself is the post’s longest serving commander.
Thompson began his military career by joining the Air Force reserve. He was assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base. After six years in the Air Force, he transferred to the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was an environmental specialist at camp Beauregard in central Louisiana.
“During my military service I discovered that I enjoyed it,” Thompson said. “I liked the camaraderie, the structure, the culture. Everyone knows where they stand, either by the stripe on their sleeve or the brass on their collar.”
Thompson then got involved in the effort to transition the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant from the federal government to the state. It would become Camp Minden. Thompson got word he was leaving Camp Beauregard to do so.
“They transferred me to Camp Minden. There was one soldier out there by himself, like Kevin Costner in 'Dances with Wolves.' He was so glad to see me,” Thompson recalled.
Thompson rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard and became the facility manager at Camp Minden, in charge of everything military on post. He also participated in the foundation of the Youth Challenge program at Camp Minden. Thompson's training also took him to England and Central America.
At the age of 62, Thompson retired from the army national guard in 2013. But he still had a desire to serve, so he joined the Louisiana State Guard, rising to the rank of full colonel.
“I retired with almost 36 years. So, four months short of 36 years,” Thompson said.
Thompson has advice for young men and women thinking about military service. Make a minimum commitment.
“You'll eat some stuff you might throw in a trashcan, and you'll sleep in a muddy foxhole. But you'll meet the finest citizens in this great nation,” Thompson advised.
Thompson says that he joined the military only intended to serve four years. He ended up serving nearly 36.
“It was an honor to serve this great nation and serve my fellow citizen,” Thompson said. “And I consider it an honor and privilege to serve in the military."
-----
If you would like nominate someone for KTBS-3’s Hometown patriot, email Bill Lunn at blunn@ktbs.com or visit the Hometown Patriot section of the KTBs website.