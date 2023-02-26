MINDEN, La. -- Terry Snook spent a decade in the Air Force flying a variety of aircraft, from sleek fighter jet trainers to the old reliable cargo planes like the C-130. But his most interesting stories are of secret deliveries of a lesser-known aircraft to our allies during the Vietnam War.
The C-123, nicknamed the Thunder Pig, wasn't the most heralded aircraft in the Air Force, but it was the right aircraft for certain jobs. It could land on short, dirt runways; it could even land on the side of mountains. That made it perfect for re-supplying troops in Vietnam.
Toward the end of the war, U.S. allies were clamoring for such an aircraft. So, a deal was struck to supply these Thunder Pigs to the Cambodians. But someone had to deliver them.
"So, I went to our squadron commander and said, 'boss, I would like to try this,'" said Snook, then a first lieutenant.
These aircraft were usually flown or shipped overseas in pieces. But this mission in 1973 meant flying the slow-moving C-123 from the United States all the way to Thailand. His route took him from Dothan, Ala., to Sacramento and onto Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.
“We got a day off there because we had a 15-hour flight,” Snook said. “We were very tired, no auto pilot. Plus, you're extra heavy because you have all that extra fuel. We were actually over gross weight when we took off.”
Snook, his co-pilot, navigator, and two crew chiefs then flew the aircraft to Midway Island and Wake Island of WW II fame, onto Guam and then to the Philippines.
“We went down around the horn of south Vietnam to Bangkok and that's where they actually stopped us,” Snook said. “Instead of going in country, they decided they'd have a Thai crew take it in country into Cambodia.”
The planes proved to be critical to re-supplying troops with just about anything they needed in the field.
"They delivered pigs, they delivered rice, they delivered bullets, they delivered people,” Snook said.
It was a mission that Snook completed twice, once again in 1974.
Back stateside, Snook became an instructor flying the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star at Clark Air Force Base. He also flew the bigger cousin of the c-123 -- the C-130 Hercules.
But after all the potential danger he faced, it was a volleyball injury -- a badly broken elbow -- that shortened his career.
“They said well, your flying days are numbered,” Snook said.
After 10 years as an Air Force pilot, Snook turned his focus on his family and civilian life. He became the owner of four Midas auto repair franchises, becoming the president of the association of franchise owners. He also still serves as the president of Barksdale Air Force Base’s Global Power museum's association, the non-profit fundraising arm of the museum.