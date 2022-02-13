SHREVEPORT, La -- One of the drawbacks to quitting college during the Vietnam War was losing your draft deferment. That's what happened to Jack Berg.
"I was a rotten student. Too much pool and messing around," he admits.
Jack didn't like what he heard when he went to the draft board in his native Kansas.
"'Your your induction papers are in the mail right now,'" Jack recalls being told. "She says, 'By tomorrow morning, you will be in the Army. You have this afternoon to find yourself a better deal.'"
Rather than hit the trenches of the Vietnam War in the Army, he went to the Navy recruiter. That branch allowed him into flight school, thanks to his two years of college.
Jack would soon fly rescue helicopters in the war.
"It was rough. I was flying all of my missions off of a carrier. And all of my flying was at sea rescuing the pilots that were coming out in North Vietnam," Jack says, noting that pilots were instructed to eject and ditch in the ocean to avoid capture.
"Most of the rescues were not under good conditions. Rarely did someone need to get plucked out of the water in the middle of the afternoon with a calm sea. It was usually over rough water and very commonly at night. And that kind of flying is very difficult," he said.
"To pick somebody out of the water you have to get down to a very low hover. And hovering 10 feet over the water when you have 30 foot waves is tricky," he added. "We had a very high casualty rate in my outfit. I personally had about eight or 10 of my friends that were killed. I guess I was lucky," Jack says.
He did two tours in the Vietnam War, and soon left the Navy a changed man.
"The Navy convinced me that I had a good head on my shoulders. I just needed to use it," he says.
After a few years as a police officer in El Cajon, California, Jack reflected on his rescue pilot days.
"We had a flight surgeon on board and I admired them a lot and I thought I wouldn't do that. They get paid more than I do," Jack said with a smile.
So Jack decided to become a doctor. That meant going back to school. And the Air Force provided that.
But it meant Jack would serve in two more wars -- Operation Desert Storm and the war in Bosnia -- treating our wounded on flights after they left the battlefields.
"It was fun. I enjoyed it a lot," he says.
Jack separated from the Air Force at Barksdale, and decided to settle into civilian life in Shreveport as a doctor after all those life changing experiences in the military.
"It's kind of shaped me. It's been a marvelous experience," he says.
To see him today, you'd never guess he was once a college dropout. At age 77, he's still practicing medicine at a Willis Knighton clinic.
"I can't think of anything I'd rather be doing," he says.
Jack had to rely on the medical field himself 12 years ago. He suffered a viral infection of his heart, and received a transplant. But he's still going strong.