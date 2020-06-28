COUSHATTA, La. -- Jim Brown Jr. roamed the high seas amid tensions in the Middle East during some of his long Navy career.
But it was a life or death emergency on a road that defined his 35 years of service to country.
In 1995 while on leave, taking a vacation, along a highway in Mississippi, Jim was one of three people who stopped to help a woman who was bleeding badly from gruesome from injuries that surely would've been fatal.
"With both of my hands I was able to pressure points on both of her injuries while we waited for EMS to get there," Jim recalls. "I honestly believe the Navy prepared me for what I did that day."
He earned a rare medal for going above and beyond -- the Navy and Marine Corps Life Saving Medal.
Also while in the Navy, Jim says he saved another motorist's life, by giving them CPR while they were in cardiac arrest. Those rescues are never far from his mind.
"It means that somebody's life I touched was able to continue with the life and go on to something they were meant to do,"Jim says.
Jim learned life-saving skills after he transferred from torpedo builder to military police. He gave first aid to sailors aboard his Navy frigate that patrolled the Persian Gulf in the mid to late 90's, while enforcing UN sanctions on Iran and Iraq.
It was the brave service of his father, Silver Star and multiple Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient Jimmie Brown, who inspired his son to serve. Brown, Sr. was a special forces squad leader in the Vietnam War, who wrote the book "Pappy's Raiders."
"I remember as a child when my Dad was off in Vietnam, I only wished I was old enough. Because I wanted to go. I wanted to be out there. I wanted to be fighting. I wanted to be protecting the United States. I wanted to fight for the United States. I wanted to do all that," Jim says.
After 20 years in the Navy, he became a civilian police officer at departments around the country, before settling back near his father's home in Louisiana, finishing his law enforcement career with the Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office in 2005.
"That was another way of me doing the protect and serve," Jim says.
He's now retired on 75 acres east of Coushatta, where he can garden, hunt, raise cattle, relax -- and reflect on his life of service.
"I didn't join the military to go off and kill people. I didn't become a police officer to go off and harm people. I went into that line of work to help people. To serve and protect," he says.
Jim's grandfather also served in the Army, as does Jim's son, who has served in Afghanistan.