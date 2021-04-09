SHREVEPORT, La. -- City Councilman John Nickelson aims to keep guns out of the hands of thieves by placing a mandate on gun owners.
The District C Republican will propose an ordinance at the next meeting to require all handguns in unattended vehicles to be locked in the vehicle's trunk, glove compartment, or other locked container.
In a Facebook post, Nickelson wrote, "One of the most irresponsible things a gun owner can do is to leave an unsecured handgun in a vehicle where it can easily be stolen -- and then used to menace, maim and kill."
Nickelson says the constitutional right to a gun carries responsibility. He says his "common sense" proposal will save lives.
Police Chief Ben Raymond supports the move. He said in a written statement, "I hope we never have to charge a person for this violation. But it is the responsibility for all of us gun owners to help keep those weapons off the streets."
Reaction to Nickelson's Facebook post appears mixed. Some say the law would not stop a thief who's already broken into a locked vehicle.
The Shreveport City Council meets on Tuesday, April 13, at Government Plaza at 3 p.m.