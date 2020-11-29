SHREVEPORT, La. -- As a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Screamin' Eagles in 1967, Steve Best thought he knew what he was in for at the height of the Vietnam War.
"It's a huge rush." Steve says of parachuting out of plane. "I had about 130 parachute drops from planes and helicopters."
Steve figured his next jumps would be into a war zone that he had trained and studied for. But when he got to Vietnam, his orders got changed.
Instead of jumping into action with his fellow paratroopers, the Army saw that Steve had the qualifications they wanted for something else. Steve was not only airborne qualified. He was a West Point grad, and had been a company commander.
"As jobs go in Vietnam at the time, it was a good job," Steve admits.
He became an operational officer at headquarters of support command. Not that it was without danger. He was in the air a lot, watching over supply convoys, checking on bases to see what was needed, even delivering supplies.
And once, his chopper was shot down after takeoff.
"It got about 40-50 feet off the ground. It took fire, killed the engine, nosed forward, went down to the ground, landed on its skids," Steve described.
"If it had flipped over it would have exploded and everybody on it would have been killed," he says of himself and four others. "That's what it's like in a war zone."
Steve later shifted to an administrative role at headquarters. But there was still deadly danger.
"There were rockets and mortars that were fired at the Cam Ranh base,” Steve said.
Though enemy fire always loomed, Steve is grateful for that twist of fate that usually kept him off the battlefields.
"My experiences were not as intense, they were not as frequent as others, but they were there and you don't forget," Steve says.
"I lost 20 classmates from my graduating year in Vietnam, and three roommates, very close friends, and probably a couple hundred who injured seriously, lost limbs. I think about that still. It doesn't go away."
Steve’s challenges in retirement, while easier on the heart, are still attacked with a soldier’s mentality.
"I love golf because you never conquer golf. It's a challenge. You have to do it within yourself," Steve says about the game he's passionate about.
In civilian life after the war, Steve took some accounting classes and became a top manager in real estate and construction.