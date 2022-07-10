SHREVEPORT, La. -- World War II was a difficult time for the family of Pierce Hall from a farm in Bowie County, Texas.
First he lost an uncle in the attack on Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Arizona. Then another uncle in North Africa. Both men were on his mother’s side. She also lost a cousin in battle.
Pierce’s dad was also drafted into the war and served stateside. That also marked Pierce’s entry into serving his country as a young teenager.
“I got a job during summertime during the three months out of school,” Pierce recalled.
That job? At Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Pierce washed dishes and helped in the kitchen while his dad cooked in the officers' club. And serving those officers? Some German prisoners of war.
"They were sent over there. And they could all speak English. They were under security at all times," Pierce explained.
"They were glad. Their part of the war was over. They didn't have to take all that crap anymore," he continued. "They weren't bad people. They wanted to get out of the darn war themselves. They wanted to go back to Germany."
The war ended. The prisoners were sent home. And when Pierce came of age in 1946, he enlisted.
"Well, I mean, I didn't know anything else," he says.
Pierce went to the Air Force, and was assigned to Barksdale’s Training Command.
"I was a drill instructor, teaching people how to march and getting them ready to go overseas," he said.
Pierce left the Air Force after three years of service.
"Yeah, I'm glad I've done my part," he said.
Pierce worked for more than 40 years as a salesman for the Salley wholesale grocer, with a route from east Texas to Minden, Louisiana.