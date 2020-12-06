SHREVEPORT, La. -- Prayer. A good luck charm. Whatever it took, Charles Sherrer used it to come home from the Korean War, and one of the most epic chapters in U.S. Marine history.
"I went in with it and came out with it," Charles says of an old silver dollar he pulled out of a small metal canister.
Charles had scratched his bride's initials and their wedding date onto it. He kept that silver dollar in his pocket throughout his battles in the Korean War.
"Did it work? Absolutely!" Charles says.
Something else worked, too.
"I'm sure the good Lord was there with me. I was very fortunate quite a few times."
Charles was deployed as a forward observer, as the U.S. pushed North Korean forces back above the 38th Parallel, and continued pushing them north. They reached Chosin Reservoir where a surprise was coming. Chinese soldiers joining the battle for the North. Lots of them. Too many of them.
"You look up and there's 200,000 people coming at you," Charles described.
Charles and his small unit were trapped on a hill. They radioed that they wanted to come down.
“The command come back, 'No, stay where you are.' Well, we knew where we was we were going to die," Charles continued.
Then as enemy artillery began blasting around them, Charles says, "One of the communicators broke down on his knees. Said the prettiest prayer in my life. And it wasn't ten minutes til the radio cracked again. We answered the radio. And they said, 'Get your bottom off the hill.'
Down they went to join their outfit. But U.S. forces were surrounded. During the 17-day Battle of Chosin Reservoir, the Marines made a fighting retreat in brutal arctic conditions.
"Forty degrees below zero," Charles remembers a thermometer reading. Other accounts says there were wind chills reaching 100 below zero.
"We walked 78 miles to get out of there," Charles said.
More than 4,000 Marines were killed in battle. Another 7,000 were lost in the killer cold. But Chinese losses were even higher.
"The first thing you think about is how long you walked, and you made it. A lot of them didn't. We had guys that would sit down on the side of the road and cry like a baby," Charles said. "Sometimes you wished something would happen and you wouldn't be there."
Asked what kept him going, Charles pointed to his bride of now 70 years.
"I couldn't wait to get back," Charles said of his thoughts of returning home to his wife Dolores.
"Lot of tears. Lot of crying," Dolores remembers during Charles' tour of duty.
She watched Charles board a train on his 20th birthday when his Marine reserve unit in Texarkana, Texas was activated in the summer of 1950. Then as Charles drilled with his howitzer unit at Camp Pendleton in California, he learned they were shipping out for the Korean War.
He called Dolores. She'd soon get on a train for California.
"I got out there and we got married," she says. "We were only together 36 hours and he was off to Korea."
After Charles made it back to the seaport in Korea, among the so-called Chosin Few who survived, the Marines sent him back into battle. He would go on to serve a total of 32 years active duty and reserve, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
"I just felt like I was supposed to be in the Marines," Charles said of his enlistment and service.
And he was supposed to be with Dolores. Charles says she first caught his eye in the fourth grade.