BIVINS, Tx -- Ron Gipson was focused on his future. He worked as a janitor while living with relatives and going to college part time in Los Angeles, with a goal of becoming an accountant.
He did not count on the military draft altering his plan.
"So that first draft notice came and I saw what it was. I said I don't need this," Ron recalled. "So I put 'return to sender' on the envelope."
But Uncle Sam did not give up so easy.
“The next one came with a register return receipt. And a postman would not let me see what it was until I signed for it. And then he went away laughing. So, okay, you got me,” Ron said.
He made a good impression, quickly becoming assistant drill sergeant.
"It's like my father taught me. If you just gotta do something, you might as well do it well," Ron said.
Then in 1967, he received sad news about an older brother in the Vietnam War. His brother was killed in action.
“He's the real hero.”
Ron went on to officer school and aviation training. Then, Lt. Col. Ron Gipson was bound for the same war as a helicopter pilot.
That's even though he could’ve gotten out of it. Since he had a brother die in combat, Ron was told he’d have to sign a waiver if he went to war.
"It would've killed my mother if she found out that she had one son died and then I'll sign a waiver to go. So you send me orders and I won’t contest it. But I ain't signing you no waiver,” Ron remembers saying.
Another reason? Ron had already put so much time, and gotten so much schooling, he was halfway to a good military retirement. The reluctant draftee had decided to stay in the Army.
“It's the path of least regrets. If you're an aviatior, commissioned officer, and you declined Vietnam that pretty much throws your promotion potential out the window. You could call it a career decision,” he explained.
Ron was off to Vietnam in 1970, flying troops and supplies.
“I spent a year in Vietnam and thank God I come home with no holes," he said, adding, "I don't talk about Vietnam much."
There are things he doesn’t wish to relive, like extricating troops under fire,or evacuating those who were badly wounded.
“God gave you something in your brain called memory block. You can put things into a compartment and lock them away there. So that's what I try to do with that part is tuck it away in that little corner and leave it there,” Ron said.
But Ron would stay in the Army 27 years, retiring as a colonel in 1992, soon after Operation Desert Storm. There was one last military parade down Fifth Avenue in New York City, near his last post in Queens.
He’s now retired with about four dozen head of cattle on the old family farm where he grew up.
“Peace and quiet and solitude,” Ron says of his home in the country of east Texas. “I feel good about my service.”
And with a colonel’s retirement, those notifications he gets from the Army now, are welcomed.
“First of the month, I get happier," Ron said with a chuckle.
Ron says his favorite days for the Army was as a commander of troops.
"If you take care of them, they'll take care of you," he says.