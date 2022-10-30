SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bill King was looking for an education when he joined the Air Force in 1963, before the U.S. got heavily involved in Vietnam. What he didn't count on was learning the danger and brutality of war.
Bill took his mechanical skills into training to learn how to repair weather equipment, like all-important radars, so pilots would know what conditions to expect. That role sounded benign -- until you're sent to do that in battle.
"When I first got to Vietnam there was one guy who was doing the training for me at the time in Da Nang. In order to get back on the plane and go back to Saigon, I had to step over four bodies before I could find a place to sit. And that's when I just mentally blocked it out. I knew if I continued going like that, I wouldn't last long," Bill said.
He covered all of south Vietnam up to the DMZ.
"I was in the middle of attacks and everything else. The worst one that really got me, I was actually at the home base. A rocket went off. Three of them (troops), or four or five of them, was instantly out. There was another one. There was about four of us grabbed a bed. We put that person on it. And we started running, headed for the hospital. And when we got to there, they came to emergency and looked. They said well, you've wasted your time. He's gone. That was probably the worst hit that really did hurt me," Bill recalled.
After two years in Vietnam, spring of 1966 to 1968, his superior wanted the airman from Plain Dealing to stay on.
"I said if I re-enlist, and you put me back in Vietnam, you're gonna have to dig me out of the swamps in Louisiana. That's when they give up," Bill said with a grin.
"I still do respect that flag. I always will," he added.
After eight years in the Air Force, Bill repaired machinery for 3M, covering seven states, for 25 years.