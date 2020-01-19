SHREVEPORT, La. -- It helped having a stepdad who was a World War I veteran. Bob Potter was prodded from a two-room schoolhouse out in Wyoming to the nation's top military academy.
His diploma from West Point in 1953 hangs in his home.
"It means four years of hard work," Bob said, after a deep breath.
He would be sent to the Air Force. In the early 1960's, at the controls of a C-135, he took troops and supplies to Vietnam -- and evacuated some of the wounded.
Later in the '60's, he flew recon missions over Vietnam in a C-47.
"Identifying the enemy on the ground," he explained. "You had a crew of about six on the airplane. Very classified equipment. Listened to what was going on on the ground."
With an enemy location pinpointed, Bob would call in air power to wipe them out.
"I ended my job in Vietnam as chief pilot of three squadrons in Vietnam and one in Bangkok," Bob says.
His only regret was spending too much time in the cockpit.
"If you want to progress career wise you don't spend it all in an airplane," Bob said, adding that he just loved to fly.
After 20 years, he retired as lieutenant colonel out of Barksdale when he wasn't going to be promoted further. So he found something else.
And now, nearing age 90, he's still involved in real estate. He's bought lots of old houses, fixed them up, and rented them out. Or in one case in Highland, he's converting a two-story he bought 40 years ago in Highland and rented as a duplex, and is restoring it into a single family home.
One of his employees, Ron Cookson, was busy with a circular saw, cutting the original spindles so they align on the old staircase.
"He's designing them to look like they were 100 years ago," Bob says.
"I rent about 25 to 30 apartments. I probably had 75 or 80 at one time," Bob says of his second career that's spanned for basically the second half of his life.
Bob kept working in real estate because he once read that if you retire at age 72, you'd need $800,000.
"Well, I was about 80 at the time. I said hell if I work another 6 or 7 years all I'll need is a $10 bill," Bob said with a big laugh.