SHREVEPORT, La. -- Like everyone across the country 21 years ago at this time, Oliver Jenkins was stunned by the terrorist hijack attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11.
“Shocked, amazed, completely surprised,” the retired Marines lieutenant colonel recalls feeling as the World Trade Center and Pentagon burned.
But the former Marines fighter pilot would soon be airborne. He was stationed on the other side of the country in San Diego.
“Never in my life did I ever even envision a scenario where somebody would attack the US on our own soil. There would be a U.S. response, shortly,” Jenkins said.
“I went to Miramar. We stood alert in case some other activity was going to happen on the West Coast. Two days later, I flew from Miramar to Wake Island and then ultimately Guam as part of the response to 911," he continued. “I was really the first plane that flew in the western hemisphere of the United States after September 11th.
Jenkins patrolled in defense of U.S. strategic targets in the far east in an FA-18 Hornet, as the US made battle plans against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Then later, there was renewed war with Iraq in early 2003.
“I flew the day of the invasion and flew every day during the -- I would call -- the first four weeks of intensive combat operations in Iraq,” Jenkins said.
After the initial air strikes of Iraqi command and control centers, Jenkins flew air cover for ground forces on the march to Baghdad to remove Saddam Hussein from power.
“We encountered significant amount of triple A surface to air missiles," Jenkins says. “When you're going in dropping bombs on strategic targets, those targets are defended by anti aircraft batteries or surface to air missiles. And that's when you're most vulnerable.”
Jenkins had flown previously over Iraq, enforcing no-fly zones after our first war there – Operation Desert Storm.
Jenkins also had combat experience in the war with Bosnia in the mid 1990's while flying an EA-6B Prowler. The plane and its four-member crew electronically jammed enemy radar sites – or took them out with missiles.
In all, Jenkins flew 150 combat missions over his 20-year career.
“I'm very proud of it,” he says, modestly.
And to think he was on his way to a career in investment banking on Wall Street, following graduation from Dartmouth.
“I was pretty active and I wasn't really ready to just go sit behind a desk in New York. And I thought (the Marines) would be a great opportunity. And I didn't really intend to do it for you know a full career. But glad that I did,” he says.
Jenkins continues to serve today in Shreveport as chairman of the Airport Authority board. He also served two terms on the city council, starting in 2010, shortly after returning to his hometown. And he encourages others.
“We need people to step up across the spectrum, in my opinion to serve, whether it's in the military or their community,” he says.
Jenkins' military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal. In addition to his public service, he’s been president and CEO of Phillips Energy since 2010.