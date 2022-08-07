LONGVIEW, Tx. -- We're not sure if "Maverick" Pete Mitchell would give this a thumbs up. But retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Dan "Files" Filer now collects Soviet-made fighter jets
He opened the hangar doors to show us four of the planes he's collected.
"It's the only privately owned flying MiG 23 in the world," Dan says of one that he's already getting certified on.
He has two other MiG fighters that he's restoring in the hangar, along with a training jet that's already air worthy. They all flew for the military in the former Soviet Republics -- or their former friends. One fighter has the Polish checkerboard on its tail.
The others have the unmistakable Red Star of the Soviet Union.
"Usually when somebody sees a Red Star it's one of the former Soviet Union people. And they go, 'Why do you have our aircraft?' And I say, 'Well, it's not your aircraft anymore. It's mine.'"
Dan explained why he collects them, saying, "When I got out of active duty I kind of missed the upside down flying, and pulling G's."
That sort of flying would get him discharged from his day job, flying a United Airlines 777 internationally. That's what Dan turned to after nearly 20 years of active and reserve duty, flying jets off carriers in the Navy.
"I've always liked the pointy nose airplanes. The fighters," Dan says.
So far he's bought 18 former Soviet-made planes, and has sold 10 of them in this hobby/business.
But why not collect American planes?
"It's very difficult for us as taxpayers, even though we already bought these airplanes, to own them privately. From other countries, you can almost go to the assembly line and buy them," Dan says.
Of one of the MiG fighters Dan has restored and is certified to fly, he says, "It's capable of Mach 2.35 which, I guess officially makes it the 10th fastest manned fighter ever built."
He'd like to fly some of his restored MiG's at air shows, if he can land a sponsor to pay for the fuel, which make the fighters cost prohibitive for joy rides.
"It's gonna be very loud. Sixty foot flame comes out the back," Dan promises.
He actually encountered a Soviet MiG fighter while flying in the Navy. It was on an air reconnaissance mission near Soviet air space to test their defenses.
"And a big voice in the sky came up told me to expect the aerial contact in 23 seconds," Dan says.
"And 23 seconds later, a MiG 23 showed up on my wing fully armed. So we succeeded in tickling the defenses and watching the reaction and it all worked out as planned," He says.
Dan says it was tense, but, "As long as you don't do anything aggressive, it all works out and you come back and it gets talked about."
Dan also flew 47 combat sorties in an A6 Intruder off of carriers in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
"They were all thrilling in their in their own way," he says of the missions, especially the first one. It was to eliminate an Iraqi boat that was dropping mines in the Persian Gulf.
"We do an attack and missiles get shot at us. Triple A (anti-aircraft artillery) from an oil platform that's out there. Bullets start flying. And I'm just thinking, 'Wow, this is all the training I did and and I'm really in it now. Let's let's buckle down and survive this first mission.'
"I don't think I ever let off the throttle. It was just at full power all the time," Dan continued. "And I was all excited to talk to my roommate about my first mission.
"And then he didn't come back from his," Dan said, his excited expression turning sad.
It was the harsh reality of war that Dan says he had to compartmentalize to continue on with his missions.
"I wish we didn't have a need for it. But history repeats itself. And right now this is this is what we trained to do. And I'm proud to say they I performed well," he says.
Dan Filer is from Rochester, New York. But he got some Naval training in south Texas. So he moved the family to the east Texas town of Alto, where the taxes are low and it rarely snows.