SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Gerry May, whose last day on the air will be Friday, has another honor to add to his list of credits.
On Wednesday, Rusty Wilkinson and Steve Zimmerman with the sons of the American Legion Post on Cross Lake visited the station and presented Gerry with a certificate of appreciation for honoring veterans through his Hometown Patriot segment.
Gerry, who is retiring, has been bringing us these stories every Sunday night for the last 12 years, honoring those who served in all branches of the armed forces.
Gerry's final Hometown Patriot airs this Sunday night.