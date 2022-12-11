BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Rick Holt’s story of service to country goes beyond the historic combat missions he flew on. His ingenuity and electronics know-how helped our B-52 crews complete the mission.
“I was always around aviation,” Rick explained says as he looked at an old photo when he was a youngster, hammering a wooden toy airplane together.
His father, a World War II veteran pilot, became an aeronautical engineer and would later help design America’s first stealth warplane, the F-117 Fighter.
Rick followed into the Air Force, leading him to Barksdale’s B-52 fleet as an electronics warfare officer. Soon, the U.S. would go to war against Iraq. And on January 16, 1991, Rick was aboard for Operation Secret Squirrel. The record-setting, nearly 36-hour round-the-world sortie by 7 B-52’s fired the war’s first missiles at Iraqi targets.
“It was a nice sense of accomplishment to know that this was the first time that we had been able to strike targets from the continental United States, and then return back to the continental United States. First time it had been done,” Rick said with pride.
But it did not get off to a smooth start. A new, secure voice communication system went on the blink.
“And here I am. I'm on the lead airplane. I've got the squadron commander on board. He's also the mission commander. And he can't talk to his formation. And he comes back to my seat and he goes, 'Rick, what's going on with the radio?' I said, 'Sir, it was working on the ground.'
"And I said, 'You know, I've got some electronics experience in my background. I can chase wires. And maybe I can find out what came loose.' Because I figured it shook loose on takeoff," Rick continued.
"And the commander said, 'I have nothing to lose. Go for it.' So I'm pulling panels off the airplane and chasing wires down. About two and a half hours later. I found a loose connection, cleaned it up, put it back on. Worked perfect the rest of the mission,” Rick said as his face turned a slight smile.
That resourcefulness earned Rick his call sign.
“They go, 'That sounds like something MacGyver would have done,” Rick said with a laugh.
MacGyver was the 80’s problem solver tv character. But Rick wasn’t done.
After training to become a commercial airline pilot, he was activated in the reserves for the War on Terror. He was back on the ol’ B-52’s for its new mission – flying close air support.
“And one of the things that we really would have been helpful for us and the B-52 was a moving map display,” Rick began to explain.
Before GPS mapping was built in to the BUFFs, Rick wired up laptops so that crew members throughout the bomber could see their position in the sky.
“I had played around with handheld GPS's in my civilian flying. And I had contacted Garmin, the manufacturer, and talked to them, 'Hey can I hook this up to multiple laptops to get a position feed?' And the engineers got back to me within a few hours and said, 'Yeah, we think it'll work,' Rick said.
"So I went around town to all the electronic shops, and buying up parts, and got the soldering iron out, and made a wiring harness to put it all together. and we tested it. And it was working. And it became the standard in the airplane 'til about time I retired in ’13. We would use a portable kit,” Rick added.
Also along the way to retiring as a lieutenant colonel, there was the time Rick successfully jammed an Iraqi missile fired at his plane in Desert Storm, flew combat with other reservists who were pilots for airlines in the war on Afghanistan after the 9-11 attacks, and earned the Combat Action Medal for helping take out a high value target.
"You sign the dotted line, and you say I'm available to do what my nation tasked me to do. And you do it to the best of your ability. And I'm very proud of what I did,” Rick says.
Rick grew up in San Diego, but hasn’t left Bossier since arriving at Barksdale in 1986. He still flies an Airbus for American Airlines.