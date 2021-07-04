BLANCHARD, La -- Robert Jenkins was on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin, helping man a gun position, while attack planes were launched against the enemy in the Vietnam War. Then he put in orders for a much riskier assignment in 1969.
“The war was going on. I just wanted to be part of it," Robert explains. "And I was.”
Robert drove LCM’s – landing craft. Those boats delivered troops and supplies along rivers, with jungle on each side. That's where the enemy could hide and attack.
“We had our M-16 rifles and stuff with us, because you never knew. That was pretty scary,” Robert says.
It wasn’t much safer at port.
“They shelled quite a bit. They had one that hit a YFU (harbor utility craft) that was full of ammunition and it killed all 28 men on it. That was sad," Robert recalled.
Following that tour, Robert he took an honorable discharge from the Navy.
“Anxiety. I had a lot of anxiety when I came home. I was pretty whooped out,” Robert said.
It didn’t help that in his hometown of Marshall, Texas, Robert needed to keep his military experience in the closet.
"I couldn't walk down the street with my uniform because of being a Vietnam veteran. Because they didn't quite treat us very well," Robert recalled.
"And it took me 30 years before I wore a Vietnam hat. I'm proud of it now. Very proud,” Robert said as he adjusted the bill of his cap.
But the Navy and Vietnam wasn’t all of Robert’s military service. Fifteen years after that discharge, he joined the Air Force Reserves at Barksdale. He was put in charge of a division in the electrical shop.
“I just wanted to serve my country so more. I'm proud today because I'm an American. And I love my country. And I think the reason I come home is because of Jesus," Robert said.
Robert remembers one funny story from that 1969 deployment. It came during the first manned mission to the moon in July. Robert says superiors had to come take his radio away that he was working with, because he was on the same frequency being used on that mission. And his chatter was interfering.