HALLSVILLE, Tx -- When Sid Stafford signed up for the Army, he figured he'd just serve for a year. Then the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. And Sid went to war. Not in the Pacific, but in the European theater against Germany.
Sid says he was saved by the grace of God.
"Here's something you don't want to come in contact with," he said, pulling a big, jagged piece of shrapnel out of his box of mementos from the war.
"Cut you from every direction," he said if it were to hit you.
It's the kind shrapnel that Sid had a brush with as he drove to escape an attack.
"Just missed my eye, came across my ear," he recalled.
And another time, "I kept hearing shells going off. It sounded like they were getting closer, closer."
Then, Sid says he heard the voice of the Lord.
"The Lord said run over that hill. I dashed over that hill. I didn't take time to question. The shell hit about three feet from where I was kneeled down," Sid said. "The Lord took care of me."
Sid was part of a tank maintenance unit. They had to scramble onto the battle field to get disabled tanks rolling again, while coming under frequent mortar attack.
"You just took it day by day. You don't have time to worry,"he said. "Do your duty. And next day do your duty."
Sid spent three and a half years at war in Europe and Northern Africa. He made it home to see lots of birthdays. Family, friends and neighbors through him a socially distanced parade for his 101st birthday recently outside his home in Hallsville, Texas.
How has Sid made it so far?
"The best thing is to honor the Lord the best you can with your life. He makes the decisions," Sid advises.
Sid also credits some good, longevity genes in his family. After returning to the family farm in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, Sid later relocated to his wife's hometown of Hallsville. He worked many years at the employment office in Longview.