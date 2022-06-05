SHREVEPORT, La. -- As we mark 78 years since D-Day, we meet the son of one of the survivors of The Great Crusade of World War II, who's making sure his father's legacy is not lost.
That soldier, Louis Sicard, Jr., was part of the first wave of troops to hit Omaha Beach, Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.
“Wasn’t a vacant place on that beach wasn’t covered by fire,” Sicard told KTBS in 1984 on the 40th anniversary of the massive seaborne invasion.
Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of French coastline, and charged toward heavily fortified Nazi firepower. About 4,400 Allied troops would die. Louis, and a few others from his landing boat, made it.
"We ran up behind a tank that was stranded. And that saved our lives,” Louis explained to KTBS 3's Rick Rowe.
And of his duty on D-Day, Louis would say, “Hey, no matter what I’ve done in the past. No matter what I’ve done in the future, I did this thing.”
I did this thing is the title of the book Louis' son, Charles, put together last year. But it's not for sale.
"I put this book together so my children and grandchildren would know who you their grandfather and great grandfather was. Because when I die, if I don't write it down, the stories die with me," Charles says.
Charles was born 9 years after D-day. The book contains war maps, photos, letters, along with his father's stories from the epic invasion, and the ensuing days.
"He was in combat continuously for 10 days," Charles says.
There were more narrow escapes. Like the time Louis said he took cover in the rut from a track vehicle, as German forces unleashed machine gun fire.
"It's 12-hundred rounds a minute. He's watching tracers come over the top of his boots," Charles said of his father's recollection.
But on that tenth day, Louis was hit in the neck by shrapnel and miraculously survived. The shrapnel must have narrowly missed his heart, because Charles says it exited through his abdomen.
But his father's days of fighting back against Hitler's tyranny were over.
"I'm very humbled by it," Charles says of his father's combat actions. "I've always tried to hopefully measure up in what I do and what I've done to what he set the bar for me. And the bar was set pretty dang high. What I always got from him was loyalty, courage and honor."
More than a 100,000 young Allied soldiers who survived D-Day continued the long, tough slog across Europe to defeat the Nazis. Charles says it's important to remember the heroism of his father and all the rest.
"The cost of freedom has always been paid in blood. That that is what Thomas Jefferson said. The tree of liberty has to be re-nourished with blood. It's unfortunate," Charles said.
"It's the sacrifices of these men that not only on D-Day, but on the countless D-Day's in the Pacific that we stand on their shoulders, and the men that have served and continue to serve our country," he added.
Charles says he marveled at his dad -- the man he'd go fishing with -- knowing that in his past, he had faced down death, and was faced with seeing those around him give their lives for our freedom.
His says father never wanted to return to Normandy to see the graves of the fallen from D-Day.
Charles explained, "He only wanted to remember them as they were when they were alive."