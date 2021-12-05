SHREVEPORT, La -- There's nothing like a holiday – and some football – to get the family together. We caught up with the Tall family of Shreveport – which includes a man and his two sons who all served.
"We're separated by so many miles you know we don't get seen that often," Nate Tall, Sr. said as he sat in the family home in Southern Hills with sons Nate, Jr. and Neil.
Nate, Jr. traveled in from Colorado Springs, while Neil lives in Yuma, Arizona.
Their father set an example, serving in the Air Force for 20 years, mostly as a firefighter, protecting aircraft, property and lives.
"A chance to serve for our country. That was really the most important thing, but then because of it, I met my wife. We've been married almost 55 years and we got two great sons,” the elder Tall said.
He met Joyce while serving at Barksdale. But the Air Force family moved around, with the boys finishing high school in the Sacramento area.
Nate, Jr. followed his father into the Air Force, serving 24 years. And now as a civilian working for the U.S. Space Force, he was recently named Black Engineer of the Year by Leidos, a defense and information technology research company.
“That it means a lot it's, it's something that is really difficult to get recognized for,” Nate, Jr. said.
“I support communication systems, whether it be your end devices that you use -- your computers, your phones, your VTC's or video teleconferencing systems," he added. "Any type of device that you would use to communicate with someone in different parts of the world or in same buildings, to support your organization.”
Neil wanted something different. So he picked the Marines.
“I felt like it was more of a challenge. It was inbred into me that we were going to serve our country and do our part,” Neil said.
He became a mechanic for harrier aircraft, and deployed forward during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and again in 1996 in Operation Desert Strike, when the US responded to an Iraqi offensive in the Kurdish Civil War.
“We actually went in country and Kuwait ended up back on the boat," Neil said of the amphibious assault ship USS Tarawa.
"They had fired the missiles in '96. So we were right there when that actually it was our group that fired those missiles. So we were right there up front,” Neil recalled.
Neil is still working on the jump jets for the Marines as a civilian.
So how did football figure into their Thanksgiving reunion? The boys finished high school in California and they’re Raiders fans. So they were really happy with the win over the Cowboys when the family went to the game in Arlington.