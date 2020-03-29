MARSHALL, Texas -- If given the choice of whether to go back into a war zone, what would you say? For Ted Beauchamp, it was a quick yes during the Vietnam War.
Ted's first tour in 1967 was aboard a Navy destroyer in the Gulf of Tonkin, off North Vietnam.
"My job as a radarman was to find bogeys -- airplanes coming up out of North Vietnam, and then vectoring aircraft into them and shoot them down," Ted said.
The destroyer also fired on enemy positions, and was also involved in finding where our pilots had been downed, in the sea or on the ground, and directing choppers in to rescue them.
Then in 1970, Ted says he got orders for patrol boat duty back in the Vietnam War. A mission he could've turned down, since he had one tour under his belt.
"I said, you know, I'm young. I want the excitement. So I was stupid and went back," Ted said with a laugh.
Ted manned machine guns, fore and aft, on a boat that helped patrol rivers and canals, checking Vietnamese boats that may have been supplying the enemy with ammunition or other supplies. Sometimes they'd set up ambushes. Try to draw their fire, find out where they're out and light 'em up."
Sometimes it was at night, adding an extra element of danger.
"They popped a pop flair over our boat. Lit us up. I wasn't even going to raise my head -- we were so lit up. I just took my M-16, just started firing and kept my head down, Ted said, gesturing as if shooting a weapon from above his head. "It was scary.
"Ninety-nine percent of the time you never saw what you were shooting at. You never saw an enemy. You just shot," Ted added.
"A lot of times it was fun. And it was scary. You know being, young and full of vinegar, you liked the excitement."
Sometimes they'd call in air support, like a Sea Wolf attack chopper, to finish off the enemy.
If that wasn't enough for Ted, he volunteered on days off to man the rifle on chopper rescue missions.
"Again, being dumb, stupid and young, he said with another chuckle. "We'd go out, pick up wounded, and take them to Saigon."
Like many Vietnam War veterans, Ted's bravery was not appreciated by everyone when he returned to the U.S. That's partly why he began volunteering with the Patriot Guard Riders, providing funeral guard escorts for fallen soldiers from the War on Terror.
"We said these guys are not going to be treated like we were treated," Ted says.
He says the Patriot Guard can always use volunteers, even if you're not a veteran and don't ride a motorcycle. There are other ways to serve. He invites you to look them up online.
Ted and his wife moved to Marshall about eight years ago to manage an office supply outfit. He's now retired.