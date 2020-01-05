SHREVEPORT, La. -- World War I had just ended when Elmo Rogers was born in Bienville Parish. He would later fight in World War II, and live on to reach a happy milestone.
Many of his grandchildren and great grands sang and danced as part of a surprise birthday party for Elmo Rogers on December 14. More than a hundred family and friends were there for him.
"It helped me to realize that if they didn't see something good in me then they wouldn't have been there," Elmo says of the huge celebration.
"He's an okay guy," jokes his wife of 72 years, Rosia. They met at church after he came home from the war.
"You're in danger from the time you get in reach until the war ends," Elmo says of his combat experience.
He first helped build airfields when he reached Europe in his all black unit. Those units were mostly assigned such labor operations.
But in the waning months of the war, and the US short on manpower, Elmo was among blacks who integrated into fighting units on the battle lines -- especially when the Army saw what Elmo could do.
"At the rifle range I came out a marksman," Elmo says.
The young farmer, taught to shoot by his father, would be handed a machine gun aboard a half-track. He sometimes took aim at passing enemy warplanes.
"You could almost reach up and touch them with your hand they were so close," Elmo says. But he added that many times he would not be given the order to fire so as not to give away his unit's position.
"Pretty well protected as long as they don't drop a bomb on you," Elmo says of his position on the half-track.
"I was glad when it ended and I didn't want no more of it," Elmo added with a laugh about the war.
Though he would come back to the segregated south, Elmo believes in these words -- just as the US military came around to believing during his war.
"The only way that I believe that you can live a lengthy life I think you have to try to do right, treat everybody right. It didn't make no difference what color, don't make no difference," Elmo says.
Elmo came back to the farm after the war, then worked in construction in Shreveport. He even built the home where he and Rosia live. He would later retire as a school custodian.
He and Rosie had nine children. And they have more than 75 grandchildren, great grands and great great grands.