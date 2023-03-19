SHREVEPORT, La. – When Veronica Bell was a senior at Byrd High School, she was active in ROTC. But she also knew the military was not in her future.
“When I was at Byrd, I was in ROTC for four years, and I was like, I am never joining the military," Bell said.
Bell went on to study at La. Tech. A friend there told her to join the reserves, promising that her experiences would never take her further than Fort Polk.
But after enlisting and during the Bosnian conflict of the 1990s, Bell was deployed to Heidelberg, Germany in support of those troops. She worked in troop administration.
“We were responsible for doing all the orders, tracking troops, that were in Bosnia at the time,” Bell said.
She loved the international experience of being in Europe. But in 2004, Bell got a different sort of world view when she was deployed to Iraq. That deployment sometimes meant convoys through dangerous areas.
“We were going and all of a sudden this humungous blast,” Bell said. “And our convoy kind of drove off and left us until we were able to get radio contact. And they came back to get us and we went to the aid station.”
Bell was hit by glass and shrapnel and suffered hearing loss in her left ear.
Their convoy was just outside of Fallujah, a dangerous place during the early part of the war. It was also during a time when transport vehicles and Humvees were not yet reinforced with armor. Their destination was Forward Operation Base (FOB) Ridgeway.
“You could actually see gunfire coming from Fallujah into our camp,” Bell recalled
Her job was again personnel and administration. But now it was a job that had to be done from the front, sending information and making requests back to headquarters. She dealt with anything from orders to re-supply. Her job even called for dealing with logistics when a soldier is killed in combat.
“Going through their things, making sure you send all their items home to their family then taking care of things to make sure they get back,” Bell said. “We wrote letters, ‘Mom, if you're getting this letter, that means something happened.’”
Bell said, that plus an extended deployment takes a toll on all involved. Her Iraq deployment was supposed to be a year but ended up being 18 months.
She had not told her mother back in Shreveport to full extent of her injuries or the dangers of driving in convoys in Iraq. She shared that once she returned home.
Bell eventually got an officer's commission and rose to the rank of captain, before retiring. She says those 24 years shaped her.
“I think it made me a stronger person. There's not really anything I can't do,” Bell said. “Put me in it and give me a little guidance and then I move forward. So, I think it made me a stronger and more determined person.”
For her injuries in Iraq, Bell was awarded the Purple Heart. She also received a Bronze Star, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, and many other awards and distinctions.
Bell currently works with the Louisiana Workforce Commission as a local veterans' employment representative.