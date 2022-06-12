GREENWOOD, La. -- America was at peace in 1958 when Tom Millican was looking for a way off the farm in the town of Drummonds, Tennessee, north of Memphis. So the Air Force was the place he'd build his future.
Tom stayed in long enough to serve during America’s next war.
He keeps a newspaper clipping that pictures him atop a motor grader for that mission.
“We was putting in a big new warehouse at Bien Hoa Air Force Base in Vietnam,” Tom explained.
At other times, he says he had to help fix what the enemy destroyed, such as a road or runway.
“Mortar or something would come in and blow something up, we'd come in and repair it.”
Tom had just finished a stint on Iwo Jima, when he got orders for some special training.
“Red Horse Training. They'd teach you about, dozers, motor graders, and stuff like that.”
After that training in Florida, he was off to Vietnam and the war in 1968 for construction and maintenance. And there was one risky convoy mission.
“The convoy in front of us got hit. And the one behind us got hit. They didn't bother us," Tom recalled of his luck.
He was ready with a battle plan, though.
“I was running the lead truck. Ol' boy in a Jeep, I told him, 'We get hit, y'all better get over because I’m not stopping.' I said, 'You don't stop when you get it
"I said, 'I'll push you off. You catch the last truck through,' Tom laughed as he continued the story. "That's the way it is. Because if you stop, the whole convoy's in danger."
Tom served 22 years, retiring as a master sergeant, including a stint at Barksdale Air Force Base.
“I’m proud I served the country. I served a need that they needed me for,” Tom says.
After the Air Force, Tom stayed on heavy equipment as a civilian, working in railroad maintenance and other mechanical work. And in his down time, Tom says he was quite the fastpitch softball pitcher.