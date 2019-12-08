OIL CITY, La. -- Drafted into Army and heading off to the Vietnam War in 1969 was life changing -- in more ways than one -- for the man in Oil City they call "Tootie Ray."
Kenneth "Tootie Ray" Deemer went from toting the ammo for a machine gunner, to taking his place.
"It time for a new gunner. I said I'll take it. Give it to me," Deemer says.
In 1969, Deemer and his airborne unit were on search and destroy missions.
"We're just roaming the mountains, hunting VC," he says, adding that they made contact with the Viet Cong forces "about every day. It was tough. You grow up real quick out there.
"But, good Lord willing, I made it through it. I never did get wounded. I mean, people were getting shot all around me. I never did get wounded," he says.
Deemer says he made 34 combat assaults, earning a Bronze star and an Army Commendation medal on the way.
"I kind of felt like I was invincible," Deemer says with his characteristic quick chuckle. "It was just fate I guess. I was supposed to come back and do something else."
Pausing, he added, "Tried to live life the best I can."
But life after war wasn't easy, either. The high school sweetheart he married, whose name, Carla, he put on his weapon, divorced him nine months after he returned home.
"She said, 'You just changed too much.' I said, 'Well, yeah, I guess so.'
"I was fresh back from Vietnam. They took me right out of the woods and sent me home," Deemer went on to say. "I'd been dealing with combat and death every day. I didn't have any tolerance for any kind of stupid stuff."
A return to college didn't work out, and neither did the next marriage. But Deemer made a living in construction as a pipefitter, working all over the country. There wasn't anything in life back home that he couldn't handle, after facing death with each step he took in the jungles of Vietnam.
"Dealing with that, everything else is gravy," Deemer smiled.
Deemer credits the treatment program at Overton Brooks V.A. Medical Center with helping him with post traumatic stress disorder.
He's been active with the American Legion ever since he left the Army. He's currently the commander in Oil City.