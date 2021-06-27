MINDEN, La -- Troy Odom was about half way through his studies at Louisiana Tech, when he thought his draft number was coming up. He decided the Marines would be the best way he could serve during the Vietnam War. And he made a quick impression on the shooting range.
"I could not miss. I mean I hit the dadgum center through a peep sight," Troy recalled from his boot camp days at Camp Pendleton, California.
"Five hundred yards, I could put it through a hole that big around," Troy added, making a circle with his hand about four inches wide.
"My grandfather taught me how to shoot. And it was always to put my thumb up here on my cheek," Troy continued, holding his right hand up to his face. "I do the same things with a bow and arrow. Locking point."
But that technique did not please Troy’s drill instructor.
"'You know that's improper procedure, Marine!'" I said, 'Yes sir,'" Troy remembers.
But before Troy could wrap that thumb around the stock, the range instructor showed the D.I. Troy’s score.
"'Carry on, Private!'" Troy recalled with a hearty laugh of how the drill instructor replied.
Troy would carry on in the Vietnam War as a sniper on patrols and ambushes in 1971.
"We were out front all the time when we were out. Anytime they had someone that looked nefarious -- 'Odom, get him!'" Troy recalled.
A torn up knee from a run for cover would send Troy home from the war, and an honorable discharge from the Marines. And unflattering questions from the anti-war crowd in the U.S.
"'How many people did you kill? How many babies did you kill?' Troy says people would ask. "I'd just walk away," Troy says.
"I wasn't over there to do that. I was over there to protect my Marines. That's the way I look at these guys. They were mine. I made sure they come home. And they did," Troy added.
Three years ago, Troy enjoyed a reunion with the men he went to battle with 50 years ago.
"Oh man, I'd die for 'em today. They are great guys," Troy said, looking at a large picture of his old battalion that gathered. "It makes me want to cry that 50 of these guys died in the last year. And I was almost one of them."
Troy recently came out from an eight-month hospital stay. He suffers a list of maladies from Agent Orange exposure, in addition to that bum left knee.
Still close to his heart are all those young men he went to war with.
"We all think alike when it comes to loving the United States," Troy says.
Troy wound up finishing his studies in forestry after the war and has enjoyed a long career.