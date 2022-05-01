BOSSIER CITY, La -- Twan Knight has just closed out 37 years of service this week as an Army reservist, including two combat deployments -- one for each of our wars with Iraq.
"It was very scary," Twan says of those assignments.
He was transferring from the National Guard to the Army Reserve, just as Operation Desert Shield was building up in the summer of 1990. He was activated as a truck driver, delivering supplies to the front lines in Kuwait in the war that followed.
"You never knew when we were gonna get hit. You never knew when you were gonna move. You never know when there were explosives in your area. You never know when you were going to have to take that weapon out and actually use it. You would never know when you're going to get fired upon," Twan says of all the uncertainty of war..
"It was very stressful," he added.
Twan says convoys would come under small arms fire. But he was determined.
"I was just wanting to get home because we can't lose. We're gonna win," Twan recalls thinking.
That win came easily. But 16 years later, Twan was back in Iraq, doing logistics in a movement control battalion. And he was in more danger.
"The actual place where I was -- we got hit every day. Every day," Twan says. "It was more set in the mind that, hey, you could lose your life.
"We could be doing things and, 30 seconds later, incoming," Twan continued about the enemy attacks. "And and the nearest shelter is a hundred yards (away). So you got to defend yourself or you got to do a lot of running."
After his deployment to Iraq finished in 2009, Twan became a drill instructor for the next nine years. He's now retiring from the reserves as a first sergeant after 37 years of service.
"The best part has been actually training soldiers. And watching your training is just like a teacher in a classroom," Twan says. "You're teaching you're teaching and then you're given that test and they pass this test and they move on to bigger and better things."
Twan is originally from Lake Providence, Louisiana. He's not fully retiring. He says he has some more years to put in with Veterans Affairs as a purchasing agent, making sure veterans get the items they need.
But he says he plans to get in a lot more fishing, help his 9-year-old son get active in sports, and continue officiating games.