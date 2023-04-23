BLOOMBURG, Texas – Melvin Timmons performed a lot of roles during his service in Vietnam, but one role he likes to talk about is crew chief to the stars.
Timmons and his helicopter crew ferried visitors like Bob Hope, Billy Graham, and Raquel Welch during their visits to the troops. But it was all glamourous, there were some harrowing times as well.
In the Timmons home there’s a sign that says, “Heroes don’t wear capes, they wear dog tags.” That sign sits right next to a picture of Timmons and his brother who served for a period together in Vietnam.
On another wall in the Timmons home there’s a display of the Timmons brothers' portraits in various military uniforms. Timmons has seven brothers, and seven of the eight served in the military.
Timmons was drafted into the Army and arrived in Vietnam in July 1966. He remembers the greeting at the airport when he arrived.
“There’s a sign, a mural painted on the terminal that says, 'Welcome to hell,'” Timmons recalled.
He jokes about his service and his country boy, good-natured personality.
“I really went over there to teach those people how to talk redneck, but it didn’t work,” Timmons quipped.
Timmons worked as a crew chief maintaining and serving aboard Huey choppers, the iconic helicopter of the Vietnam conflict. He was also a door gunner, something he prefers not to talk about.
But one thing that gets him talking, the many celebrities who graced his chopper during the war. He remembers getting an order from his sergeant major.
“Take everything out of your helicopter. Billy Graham and his crusade are going to come in here and we’re going take them to Saigon,” Timmons said.
So, he climbed aboard for a ride with Billy Graham.
“We pass Cu Chi, and there’s an air strike going on and (Graham) says, ‘Could y’all take me over there and let me get a closer look?’” Timmons said.
But things took a turn for the worse. Timmons says they lost power and nearly hit the tree-tops but got power back just in time.
“That ole sergeant major, he said, ‘Boy, I thought we had it for a little while there,'” Timmons remembers.
And there were many more celebrities.
“For two Christmases, I hauled Bob Hope … Raquel Welch, Miss America,” Timmons said.
Timmons had to warn Bob Hope how to safely approach a chopper.
“I had to keep him from going around to the back. I said, ‘Don’t go back there. You don’t get around that tail rotor. You get in right here,'” Timmons said.
Timmons also came up with some of the seating arrangements.
"I put Raquel Welch right there by me and we talked on the way to the first division,” Timmons remembered.
His helicopter rides also included movie star Ann Margaret, Miss World 1967, Madeleine Hartog-Bel, and Dale Robertson of western TV show fame.
But things got a little more dangerous in 1968 at the beginning of the Tet offensive. Timmons' chopper, at rest on the tarmac, was hit by a rocket and destroyed. He was sleeping nearby.
“One rocket landed right beside me, outside my window, and it didn’t’ go off,” Timmons said, agreeing that likely spared his life.
Timmons returned home from the war, but his service didn’t end in Vietnam. He has also served as a city council member and mayor of Bloomburg, Texas.