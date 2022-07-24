ROCKY MOUNT, La. -- Wayne Ford not only flew combat missions in helicopters. He was also the pilot for high level chopper trips back stateside.
Hanging in his den are four, large framed Christmas cards from presidents of the United States.
"President and Mrs. Ford," Wayne read from the card below a snowy scene.
"No relation," he added with a laugh.
Wayne Ford flew Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, and Jimmy Carter on Marine One, whenever those presidents needed to make the quick hop to Camp David or Andrews Air Force Base from the White House.
"They were all pretty good. Stayed out of trouble," Wayne says of their flights.
He was not the pilot on Nixon’s famous last trip on Marine One following his resignation amid the Watergate scandal in August of 1974.
Wayne Ford: “They sent me back to Vietnam,” Wayne explained.
Vietnam was where Wayne had already flown two combat tours, amassing 52 Air Medals from more than a thousand combat flights. He says he flew different choppers for different missions, transporting supplies, troops, and sometimes the wounded.
"Drop them off and take off again. And go back and do it again for the rest of the day," Wayne described of his routine.
He also had to avoid danger.
"We learned over years flying right on top of a heavy timber over there. It was awful hard from the get get a shot at you," he said.
Wayne’s love of flying came early as a boy on his family property near Rocky Mount. He watched pilots from Barksdale Air Field make some low passes as they trained during World War II.
“I would climb that highest tree down here. They'd come by, and they would wave at me,” Wayne recalled of those pilots.
Later, Wayne entered the Marines.
"I had already basically finished fixed wing training. And they said why don't you pick up this helicopter thing while you're here?" he said. “I enjoyed it. It was different. And they were new. I could do things in that I couldn't do it if it had been fixed wing.”
Including flying a president for the Marines.
Wayne retired as a captain after 25 years in the late 1970’s. He kept flying for another 20 years for a helicopter company on the southern Louisiana coast, and then returned to Rocky Mount in Bossier Parish.