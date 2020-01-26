SHREVEPORT, La. -- We're celebrating another happy 100th birthday for a veteran in our area. Odis Bullard of Shreveport served during World War II.
Family from as far away as California came in for Odis' 100th birthday celebration on Saturday, January 18.
"Didn't know I was going to live that long. But I did," Odis said. "Feels good. Want to get another hundred if I can."
And his advice for getting to 100?
"Do everything you can right. I don't remember nothing wrong I done," Odis says.
That advice was heard through the years by his children -- four boys and three girls.
"Always taught us to do the right thing. Try to live the right way in life. Treat people like you want to be treated," oldest son, Bobby said.
"He worked hard and raised us up in the church. And if you didn't get up there was trouble," another son, Robert, added. "I wouldn't be the man I am if it wasn't for this man."
Odis was raised on a farm in the Spring Ridge area outside Shreveport, before being drafted into the Army during World War II.
"Wherever they sent me, I'd go," Odis said, saying he was stationed in Arkansas and then Chicago.
He remained at stateside, driving a truck in a segregated transportation and supply unit. He was not one of the small number of African Americans sent overseas for battle. That was just fine with Odis.
"Feel like I done some good," he says.
After the Army, Odis took a peaceful path, working more than 60 years in a flower shop. He made deliveries, but also designed bouquets and arrangements for everything from weddings to funerals.
"I'd do my best to put them together like they want," Odis says.
He taught a daughter-in-law so well, Odis and his wife held a bouquet she made for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Odis and his wife were married 72 years. She passed away last year. But in addition to his children, Otis has 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.