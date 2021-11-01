BOSSIER CITY, La -- Joe Gallucci was a teenager when his family immigrated to New York City from Italy. So later, in 1965, as the U.S. was sending combat forces to Vietnam, that draft notice came as a scary surprise.
Joe's student deferment was over. So he took that induction notice to an Air Force recruiter.
"I said, 'I don't want to go in the Army, I'm not a citizen.' He said, 'You will be a citizen, not a problem,'" Joe recalled with a laugh.
Today, with his dual citizenship, the veteran proudly flies the U.S. flag above that of his homeland outside his home.
"I love it. When I drove home from the street and I see this beautiful flag flying -- both of them -- my heart is so happy to see the American flag flying," Joe says.
He even has the all-American sports car -- a restored 1973 Corvette. It's all south of Barksdale Air Force Base -- the base he retired out of in 1995 after 30 years, mostly as a boom operator in the back of air refueling tanker jets.
"I never thought that I was gonna go back they lay on my belly and pass gas all day long," Joe joked.
Aerial refueling brings plane flying at jet speed to within about 20 feet apart, separated only by the boom that Joe guided into them. His very first training mission was frightening, watching a B-52, with a shaky student pilot, closing in.
"It started waving, the wings back and forth," Joe recalled of the bomber. "And I said, 'I have to put that boom in that receptacle? Not me.' I got up out of my seat and took off went towards the front. And my instructor grabbed me by my collar and he said, 'No, do not. Get in here and stay in here.'"
Joe got the hang of it, and flew 400 hours of combat missions over Vietnam. He heard lots warnings of enemy fighter jets and surface to air missiles. But no attacks on his planes that flew with fighter escorts.
"I have seen the B-52 getting shot down," Joe remembers seeing in the distance over North Vietnam. "It was, it was awful."
Joe transitioned to a new, more advanced tanker, and its comforts. That was the KC-10.
"You sit upright. It's like playing video games," he described with a smile.
Joe continued his boom operator duty in the Persian Gulf War in 1991, gassing up the F-117 stealth fighter when it made its combat debut.
"Oh, I would not give a million dollars for the experience. It was a great, great experience," Joe says of his long Air Force career.
He never looked back at what life could've been like in the Big Apple, where he'd gotten a job in the banking industry after playing college soccer at NYU and Long Island University.
"Italy is a NATO country. We were friendly countries. So by doing my duty with the United States Air Force, I was happy that I could do something."
Joe retired here in Bossier instead of transferring back closer to New York at McGuire Air Force Base, when Barksdale's KC-10s were shifted there.
Joe had taken night classes in the Air Force, and became an ROTC instructor at Airline and Parkway High Schools. He also started the soccer program at Airline.