SHREVEPORT, La - Horses require extreme patience from their trainers and riders.
But due to the stay-at-home mandate, the patience of some trainers has begun to wear thin. Horse trainers, Melissa Erlund of Dark Horse Farms in Haughton and Ashley Maxwell of Hidden Acres Equestrian Center in Stonewall say they hope the mandate is lifted soon. But they understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Their income is tied directly to riding lessons and horse shows. Many of the horses on the property are owned by clients. The social distancing rule has also hampered some of the horse owners ability to spend time with their horses.
Maxwell says much of her overhead depends on horse show participation.
"Financially and personally, I have taken a huge dent in this. You know, typically this is horse season," Maxwell said.
Erlund is both a trainer and farmer. She says she would be willing to give lessons if her training ground were in better condition.
"Just as long as they're not sick. I don't mind them coming out. I like to give private lessons. I don;t do group lessons, " Erlund said.
Maxwell says times like these are bearable because she loves what she does for a living. And she is looking forward to the day when the horse owners can visit their horses on the property.
"You know, to be with the horse especially in such a time as this. You know, with everything going on," Maxwell said.