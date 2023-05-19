The Kentucky Derby winning horse with local ties is racing in the Preakness Stakes tomorrow.
Patrick Gertitta - whose family owns Fertitta’s Deli - has ownership stakes in Mage. Mage will be one of seven horses running in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. This is the smallest field for the race since 1986.
It's the second race in the Triple Crown.
“We are thrilled. It's probably one of the most exciting things to ever happen to us. Looking at the field and everything I think he's got a great, great shot,” said Fertitta.
The race kicks off at 6:01 p.m. on Saturday. We’re cheering you on Mage!