SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you plan on watching the Kentucky Derby, keep your eye out for a horse with a tie to Shreveport.
Fertitta’s Delicatessen is known for its "Muffy" sandwiches and for being a long-standing family-owned spot. But you might not know the family is also into horse racing.
In January, they bought ownership stakes in a horse named Mage. He's been doing well in races and will now be running in the Kentucky Derby.
“Never would’ve dreamed. I’ve been watching the Kentucky Derby since I was about 15 years old. I’ve been interested in horse racing many, many years but never would’ve imagined I’d have a horse running in the Kentucky Derby,” said Patrick Fertitta, who has ownership in Mage.
Fertitta said he’s feeling good about the race and pointed out that Mage is staying in the same stall that Secretariat was in 50 years ago when he won the Kentucky Derby in record time.
The race will start around 5:57 p.m. Saturday.