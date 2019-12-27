Shreveport, LA. – The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation's announcement that it would donate $25,000 and match community donations of up to $25,000 to help Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport buy a new x-ray machine ignited a wave of community support. Just over $70,000 was raised to help the hospital buy a new C-arm x-ray machine that is used during surgical procedures.
The hospital’s current C-arm has reached the point in which replacement parts are no longer available. The new machine will cost $140,000.
“We are confident that we will be able to raise the rest of the money to purchase this much needed x-ray machine,” said Jennifer Martin, Director of Development for Shriners Hospital for Children - Shreveport. “We are so thankful for the Disiere Foundation and its willingness to help jumpstart this important campaign.”
This will be the third year that the David and Teresa Disiere Foundation has partnered with the Shreveport Shriners Hospital to raise money for much needed equipment. Last year, the community helped the foundation meet its $175,000 goal to build a new therapeutic playground for the facility’s patients. In 2017, the David & Teresa Disiere Foundation raised nearly $67,000 to help the hospital purchase a low-radiation, EOS x-ray machine.
People interested in donating toward the C-arm x-ray machine and other necessary medical equipment should call 318-226-4272. The Disiere Foundation will continue to match up to $25,000 in donations. Donations made to the Shreveport Shriners Hospital stay in the community and are tax deductible. A donation is also a great gift for that hard-to-buy for person on your holiday shopping list.