TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday.
The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment.
“First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity but also this is a different type of event for Texarkana and gives the community something unique to do and to also have a hand in being a part of the event,” said DeBlanc.
This happens to be the ‘First Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest’ and if all goes well, DeBlanc will be looking into a hot wing eating contest or perhaps start planning for the ‘Second Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest.’
DeBlanc said she has never been to a hot dog eating contest, never seen one on TV and she doesn’t even like hot dogs, but she knew people enjoy novel ideas and her hope was that locals would enjoy the event while being part of making a change.