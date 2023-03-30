SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Jan Elkins got the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Joyce Feagin and Angela Jackson to discuss how the risk of colon cancer is becoming higher in younger people.
"The incident of colon cancer is higher in Native Americans and African Americans...the death rate is higher in both of those groups also," Dr. Feagin said.
Angela Jackson was 43 when she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. Jackson says she started experiencing symptoms and that "the bathroom became her best friend".
She self-diagnosed until her stomach pains became so bad that she had to visit her doctor.
Doctors say more and more people in their 40s are getting diagnosed. The screening age has been lowered to 45.
Jackson went through six weeks of radiation, 12 rounds of chemo and surgery.
"It was just a blessing that I did go ahead with the surgery because with surgery, [the doctor] actually found another stage one tumor," Jackson said.
Jackson encourages people to not self-diagnose and to get proper medical attention as soon as possible.