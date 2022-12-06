How inflation is impacting non-profits this holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the consumer index rose 7.7% over the last month and inflation is at a seven year high. Everyone is impacted this holiday season, especially non-profit organizations.
The Highland Center in Shreveport is digging into its savings trying to fill a gap that inflation has caused. They provide weekly meals and clothes for men, women and children. As the temperatures get colder, the need increases for items likes coats and jackets.
The Highland Center's Executive Director, Madison Poche, says, " We have more folks who are coming to our community meals, which is wonderful. But of course on the back end, that also means that our food prices are going up alongside wanting to accommodate more guests."
In 2020 donors gave in record numbers, and 2021 saw similar numbers, but due to inflation and increased costs those numbers are down.
The Chief Executive Officer of Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Kristina Gustavson, says, "Making their dollars stretch is even more important than ever, and obviously most of them are on small budgets and are already used to making their dollar stretch and they're having to make them go even farther."
To help non-profits fight inflation, it's better to make one or two larger donations to groups you deem most effective rather than make small donations to a large number of organizations.