SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking for a super simple recipe for making snow ice cream? Here's an easy one from our friends at allrecipes.com. Be sure and keep this handy, you may want it when that snow arrives. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 gallon snow
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups milk
Directions
When it starts to snow, place a large, clean bowl outside to collect the flakes. When full, stir in sugar and vanilla to taste, then stir in just enough milk for the desired consistency. Serve at once.
Nutritional Facts
Per Serving: 132 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 40mg.