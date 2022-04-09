SHREVEPORT, La- The Humane Society held an adoption event outside Hollywood Feed, in Shreveport. It's part of the North Shore Animal League of America’s, Tour for Life.
The event is designed to raise awareness of local shelters and inform potential clients of opportunities to save animals from harm.
Courtney Wingate, the director for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the event today may have already yielded results.
"We set up an adoption event here at Hollywood feed to promote our dogs, hopefully get them adopted. So, far we've had a couple of applications to adopt some of our dogs, so we're hoping that we'll get a couple of adoptions out of this, and we can save more in the future,” Wingate said.
The Tour for Life run throughout April --- and will hold events in over 50 cities, across 37 states.