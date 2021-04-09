SHREVEPORT, La. - Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2021. Tour For Life 2021 is the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event.
The event will take place at Hollywood Feed in Shreveport Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in partnership with Purina®.
All approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina (one per household, while supplies last).
Visit Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana’s website to review available animals:
• For those interested in adopting an animal, they’re asked to fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
• Representatives from Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana will contact potential adopters directly.