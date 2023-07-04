NEW ORLEANS - The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) urges all pet and animal owners to make their four-legged loved ones comfortable over the July 4th weekend.
According to HSLA, millions of pets, livestock, and wildlife experience adverse reactions to the loud noises from large and hours-long fireworks displays. Many of the animals are frightened by the noise and explosions and try and run away or seek refuge in other parts of the house, farm, or yard.
According to the Humane Society, It is never a good idea to leave pets outside during the festivities, because they have a tendency to jump over or crawl under fences. Many became hurt during their attempted escape and others who do escape become disoriented and are difficult to find. The group also urges individuals not to set off fireworks next to farms and stables, since livestock are also scared and frightened by the noise.
"We realize that people love fireworks, but there is a great downsize to their wide use. The explosions contribute to noise pollution and disrupt the normal activities of birds, insects, and almost all wildlife, which always prefer quiet solitude to loud noises. Many pets and farm animals also experience anxiety and fear, not realizing the sounds are part of celebrations. Some people also fail to clean up after their celebrations. Often, we'll find remnants of firework displays and discarded canisters by rivers, swamps, and other ecologically sensitive areas," says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.
"We would prefer that we change the dynamics of this summer celebration by shooting off fewer firecrackers and doing something that helps our planet by planting a tree or bee and butterfly garden, volunteering at a local animal shelter, or cleaning up a lake or estuary. There are different ways to celebrate our independence than with loud noises," says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.
The Humane Society offers these suggestions to keep your pets comfortable during the July Fourth celebrations.
Before the fireworks show:
- Play a game or go for a long walk during the day so they won’t be so wound up later.
- Close your blinds, curtains, and windows. Animals have been known to jump fences, break chains, and even leap through glass windows.
- Be certain their collar identification and microchip are up-to-date in case they get loose.
- Select a cool and quiet room where the noise will be at a minimum.
- administer calming balm or anti-anxiety medication as needed.