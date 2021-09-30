SHREVEPORT, La. - As we wrap up the month of September, we're also wrapping up Hunger Action Month.
Looking back, it has been a month of good news and gratitude for our community. Hunger Action Month wouldn't have been such a success without the KTBS 3 viewers and our sponsors Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean.
This partnership has made it possible for us to get the word out about the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and collect donations.
Together, we’ve been able to donate more than 1,200 pounds of food and nearly $30,000, which is equivalent to $300,000 in food for those in need.
If you’d like more information regarding The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and how you can help, click here.
Thank you once again to our sponsors Curtis Prejean, Bobbie Jo Dean and to all of you for helping us make a difference.