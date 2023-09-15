SHREVEPORT, La. - Hunger Action Month continues throughout September, but Friday the 15th is an extra special day. It's Hunger Action Day, a day of giving set aside for fighting hunger in America. It's a great opportunity to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways you can do your part.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to make a real difference. On Hunger Action Day, drop off your non-perishable food donations at the Food Bank in Shreveport between 7 a.m. and noon or at the Barksdale Federal Credit Union branch at 1560 E. 70th Street in Shreveport. You can also donate online by clicking here. Your cash donation is even multiplied ten-fold when donating.
Remember, you can donate all month, but Hunger Action Day, a special day of giving, is set aside for Friday, Sept. 15.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana's is at 285 Mt. Zion Road in Shreveport. That's between Hwy 3132 and Bert Kouns Industrial Drive, and Linwood Avenue and I-49.
This month, we encourage you to do your part and help our neighbors in need.
FOOD BANK FACTS
As a hunger-relief organization, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana acquires, solicits, stores, and distributes food and other essential items to low income children and families through a functional network of 150 community and faith-based nonprofit organizations across Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River and DeSoto parishes. These non-profit organizations consist of homeless shelters, church food pantry programs, soup kitchens, residential centers, and schools. We save these organizations millions of dollars each year by providing free and low cost food and products.