SHREVEPORT, La - There’s aid being provided this summer to families who rely on free meals during the school year to make sure their kids are fed.
Many children are faced with the fact that when the school year ends, so do the free and reduced-price breakfasts or lunches they’ve relied on to eat.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is making sure our neighbors’ children are being fed throughout the summer break.
Organizations might be eligible to receive free meals through the Summer Food Service Program. If your organization, church, summer program, or community center operates a summer program for low income children throughout Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, or Desoto Parishes, assistance with breakfast and lunch can be provided.
Exeuctive Director Martha Marak told KTBS 3 this morning that the food bank is always looking for volunteers to help feed families in north west Louisiana, and if you need assistance or want to lend your time to the organization, call 318-575-2400 or visit foodbanknla.org