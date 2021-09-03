evacuees

BENTON, La. Hundreds of Ida evacuees are calling the ArkLaTex their home, at least for the foreseeable future.

We caught up with some of them who are doing their best to settle in.

Here's more from KTBS 3 Photojournalist Madelyn Dupont.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments