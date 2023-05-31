SHREVEPORT, La. - The grassroots organization, "Allendale Strong," gave a presentation to the Shreveport Metropoliton Planning Commission raising concerns about the I-49 connector running through the Allendale Neighborhood.
A few government officials were at the presentation, including the mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux. "As I was sitting there as an elected city leader, I felt insulted," Arceneaux said.
That was a common reaction to the presentation. Chris Elberson, MPC Secretary, said, "Not happy though that you have characterized people who are pro interstate as propagandist, racist, not caring about the citizens in the city. I think unfortunately that's one side of this argument."
Members of Allendale Strong argue the connector would cause inner city decline, land loss, poor city infrastructure, increased inequality and more.
"It initiates a red line, which initiates a long-term property disinvestment cycle, or you could think of it as land clearing for the freeway. Population loss begins, business closures begin, food aphartheid surfaces," said Kim Mitchell, Allendale Strong member.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux believes the Allendale Strong presentation is full of unreasonable goals.
"I think if we follow too much of the aspirational guides, then what we end up with is difficulty in developing within the city. That more than anything right now is hurting our inner-city development. We need to be encouraging it and making it easier as opposed to following more hopeful goals. That is not what the people really want," said Arceneaux.
Those in opposition to the connector believe transportation is being put before citizens.
Allendale Strong President, Dorothy Wiley, says, "We know the health harms that it causes. We know how it comes through neighborhoods and separates and divides. We know how it pushes jobs out. So only thing we're trying to do is get the message across. Let's not bring a freeway through any neighborhood."
The estimated cost of the 3.6-mile connector is about a billion dollars. there is still no timeframe for its completion.