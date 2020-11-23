SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport and the Independence Bowl is getting more national exposure. The Independence Bowl Foundation announced a partnership with First Team Radio to be the new official national radio partner of the game.
“We are honored to be able to partner with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl as their National Radio Producer/Syndicator," said Brian Estridge, Founder and Partner of First Team Ventures. "[Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director] Missy [Setters] and her staff have always produced a first-class event and we feel it is a great addition to our portfolio – a natural fit.”
The agreement between the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and First Team Radio is a four-year agreement that will span from 2020 through 2023.
First Team Radio is the nation's largest syndicator of college bowl games - having partnered with a number of college football's annual postseason classics, according to the Independence Bowl Foundation. The games are distributed to stations spanning across the country, Sirius XM satellite radio and online streaming services. Their 2020 slate of games will include the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Montgomery Bowl, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Cure Bowl, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Lending Tree Bowl, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl, Military Bowl and Outback Bowl, along with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and others.
The 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - slated to feature Army West Point against a representative of the Pac-12 Conference - will kick off on Saturday, December 26 at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. Army accepted their invitation to the game on Saturday, October 24 - securing the first bowl berth of Bowl Season. The Black Knights currently sport a 6-2 record on the season. The Pac-12 began play on a shortened season on Saturday, November 7. Army's opponent will be announced at a later date.