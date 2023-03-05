RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech conferred degrees on 331 in the University’s Winter 2023 Commencement ceremonies, held in the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday.
Dr. T. Steen Trawick Jr., a 1991 Tech graduate in Biological Sciences and CEO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System since 2019, advised Tech’s newest alumni to value relationships more than money and prestige and to make servanthood a priority.
“I’ve spent time with many people as they were dying, and no one, not a single one, has ever told me they wish they’d spent more time at the office, or made more money,” Trawick said. “Cherish the ones you love and your opportunities to serve. Life is a journey. Yours is beginning now. So buckle up, hold on, because it’s a fun ride.”
He also suggested that the newest members of Tech’s alumni family remember and realize the importance of this once-in-a-lifetime day.
“Tell someone ‘thank you’ today. Give them a hug,” he said. “Tell them you love them for supporting you through this. Have fun and celebrate the day.”
During the ceremony, Becky and Lue Napper were recognized with the University’s highest honor, the Tower Medallion.
The Tower Medallion signifies membership in the Hall of Distinguished Alumni and is awarded to Tech alumni who have made a difference with their exceptional achievement, community service, and humanitarian activities.
The Hall of Distinguished Alumni was established in 1977.