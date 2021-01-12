BOSSIER CITY, La. - An event meant to celebrate the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, has now been converted into a prayer of healing for the nation.
The 'Healing of the Land Prayer Summit' will be at the Bossier Civic Center on Wednesday, January 20 at 10 a.m.
"What started as a Biden-Harris presidential inauguration ceremony celebration has been converted into a prayer of healing for the nation," Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral Pastor, said.
General admission is $15.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
To learn more, contact:
Donald Rushing
318-469-0617
Mortimer Harris
318-564-4343
Dock Voorhies
318-780-7144