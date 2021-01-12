PRAYER

 

BOSSIER CITY, La. - An event meant to celebrate the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, has now been converted into a prayer of healing for the nation. 

The 'Healing of the Land Prayer Summit' will be at the Bossier Civic Center on Wednesday, January 20 at 10 a.m. 

"What started as a Biden-Harris presidential inauguration ceremony celebration has been converted into a prayer of healing for the nation," Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral Pastor, said. 

General admission is $15. 

Masks and social distancing will be required. 

To learn more, contact: 

Donald Rushing

318-469-0617

Mortimer Harris 

318-564-4343

Dock Voorhies

318-780-7144

 

